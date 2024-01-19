UFC 297 preview show: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis — who’s more for real?

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis will battle in the main event for the UFC middleweight title of UFC 297 in Toronto on Saturday, the promotion’s first pay-per-view event of 2024. While the card as a whole isn’t anywhere near comparable to the UFC’s next three pay-per-view cards, the Strickland vs. du Plessis matchup is doing a lot of heavy lifting as the anticipation continues to build.

Ahead of the event, and the 185-pound title fight, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Eric Jackman preview UFC 297, Strickland vs. du Plessis, the potential of the winner turning around for UFC 300, and more.

Additionally, they’ll discuss the vacant women’s bantamweight championship co-main event between Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington, which other main card fighter is the panel keeping their eye on, the low-key banger of the card, and much more.

Catch the UFC 297 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.