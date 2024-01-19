Jon Jones blasts ‘bitter’ Daniel Cormier over ‘bad employee’ criticism

Jon Jones wants Daniel Cormier to know that his relationship with the UFC is just fine.

The longtime rivals were back at it again on social media this week, with Cormier suggesting that Jones is a “bad employee” in reference to recent unsealed documents revealing more details of the UFC heavyweight champion’s contentious relationship with the promotion in 2014. In the documents, then-UFC Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta referred to Jones as a “scumbag” and then-UFC President Dana White said “f*** that punk.”

Jones took to social media to clear the air, criticizing Cormier for being “bitter” due to Jones getting the better of their two-fight light heavyweight championship series.

Never let a “bad employee” beat you up and take everything from you twice. It’ll leave you bitter for a really long time evidently — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 18, 2024

No, that was to DC https://t.co/LtYXF7XOWK — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 18, 2024

“Never let a ‘bad employee’ beat you up and take everything from you twice,” Jones wrote. “It’ll leave you bitter for a really long time evidently.” He later clarified that he was referring to Cormier and no one else.

Jones defeated Cormier via unanimous decision in their first meeting at UFC 182, then knocked Cormier out with a head kick in their rematch at UFC 214. The second result was later overturned to a no-contest due to Jones testing positive for banned substances.

This past March, Jones returned from a three-year hiatus to claim a vacant heavyweight title with a quick submission win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. He is currently sidelined as he addresses injuries to his chest and elbow.

Jones provided a positive update on his injuries and made it clear that his relationship with the UFC has never been better.

I feel amazing, about to get my stitches removed from my elbow surgery. https://t.co/9R63FKTvHl — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 18, 2024

It’s progressing in an amazing way. I have great mobility, not that’s a full strength yet. Honestly, the elbow has been more painful, lots of nerves in there. I’m healing quickly. https://t.co/SwokDaU5Ol — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 18, 2024

I was actually called and offered to fight on the event. The guys said they just wanted to give me the option. We both knew I wouldn’t be ready. My relationship with UFC is better now than it’s ever been. https://t.co/iLHvJ0f6vg — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 18, 2024