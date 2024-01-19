UFC 297 weigh-in results: Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis on weight for title fight, 2 others miss

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis are set to be the main event for the UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2024.

At Friday’s official morning weigh-ins for Saturday’s UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Strickland was first to step to the scale, coming in at 184.75 pounds for his first defense of the middleweight title. Challenger Dricus du Plessis successfully weighed in at 184 pounds.

In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington (134.8) and Mayra Bueno Silva (135) also successfully made weight. They battle one another for a vacant bantamweight title.

While the main card weigh-ins went off without a hitch, the preliminary portion of the card didn’t go as smoothly.

Bantamweight Ramon Taveras missed weight at 139.75 pounds for his debut fight against Serhiy Sidey (135), and Malcolm Gordon missed weight for a second straight time, coming in at 127.5 pounds for his flyweight bout against Jimmy Flick (126). Gordon also missed weight for his most recent bout against Jake Hadley.

The bouts will proceed as scheduled with Taveras forfeiting 30 percent and Gordon forfeiting 20 percent of their purses to their respective opponents.

Before the weigh-ins even began, UFC officials announced that Priscila Cachoeira had difficulty cutting down to the flyweight limit and her bout against Jasmine Jasudavicius was changed to a bantamweight bout. Both fighters proceeded to successfully weigh in for the matchup.

See official UFC 297 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Sean Strickland (184.75) vs. Dricus du Plessis (184)

Raquel Pennington (134.8) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (135)

Neil Magny (170.75) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)

Chris Curtis (185.25) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145.75)

Preliminary Card (ESPNN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield (135.25)

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Sean Woodson (145.5)

Serhiy Sidey (135) vs. Ramon Taveras (139.75)*

Gillian Robertson (115.75) vs. Polyana Viana (115.75)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Yohan Lainesse (170.75) vs. Sam Patterson (169.5)

Jasmine Jasudavicius (133.0) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (133.5)

Malcolm Gordon (127.5)** vs. Jimmy Flick (126)

*Taveras missed the bantamweight limit. His bout with Serhiy Sidey proceeds as a catchweight with Taveras forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty

**Gordon missed the flyweight limit. His bout with Jimmy Flick proceeds as a catchweight with Gordon forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty