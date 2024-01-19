UFC 297 weigh-in video

At the UFC 297 official weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning in Toronto. Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above.

In the main event, middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis can weigh no more than 185 pounds, the maximum allowed for their title fight.

In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva are limited to 135 pounds for their bantamweight title bout.

The UFC 297 official weigh-ins will start at 9 a.m. ET.

Check out UFC 297 weigh-in results below.

Related Get Latest UFC Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Sean Strickland (184.75) vs. Dricus du Plessis (184)

Raquel Pennington (134.8) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (135)

Neil Magny (170.75) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)

Chris Curtis (185.25) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145.75)

Preliminary Card (ESPNN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Brad Katona (136) vs. Garrett Armfield (135.25)

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Sean Woodson (145.5)

Serhiy Sidey (135) vs. Ramon Taveras (139.75* missed weight)

Gillian Robertson (115.75) vs. Polyana Viana (115.75)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Yohan Lainesse (170.75) vs. Sam Patterson (169.5)

Jasmine Jasudavicius (133.0) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (133.5)

Malcolm Gordon (127.5* missed weight) vs. Jimmy Flick (126)