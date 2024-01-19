Neil Magny didn’t enjoy seeing Ian Machado Garry get a taste of his own medicine

TORONTO — Neil Magny previews his UFC 297 fight against Mike Malott and discusses the fallout from his battle with Ian Machado Garry, what it was like seeing Garry deal with such widespread public criticism, and more.
