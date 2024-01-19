 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Neil Magny didn’t enjoy seeing Ian Machado Garry get a taste of his own medicine

By Shaun Al-Shatti
TORONTO — Neil Magny previews his UFC 297 fight against Mike Malott and discusses the fallout from his battle with Ian Machado Garry, what it was like seeing Garry deal with such widespread public criticism, and more.

