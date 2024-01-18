 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 297 press conference video

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
The UFC 297 press conference video will feature many of the top stars for the UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2024 on Thursday evening.

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, middleweight challenger Dricus du Plessis, bantamweight title challengers Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva, Mike Malott, Neil Magny, Chris Curtis, Marc-Andre Barriault, Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev are slated to appear at the UFC 297 press conference.

The UFC 297 press conference is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

