Heck of a Morning: Was Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway the right fight to make? Plus, countdown to UFC 297

UFC 297 is coming quickly, but April’s UFC 300 event stole some headlines with UFC CEO Dana White announcing that Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway will take place for the BMF title at the event. While the fight will likely produce fireworks and incredible action, Gaethje is perceived as next in line for Islam Makhachev and the lightweight title, and Holloway still sits at the top of the featherweight division. Was this the right fight to make?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to White’s announcement of Gaethje vs. Holloway, and how it can shake things up in a wild way at 155. Additionally, listener questions include Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Toronto, Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis, the UFC 297 media day, the PFL vs. Bellator champions event being announced, if the UFC could still have Conor McGregor headline UFC 300, and more.

