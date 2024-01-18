Cédric Doumbé books main event fight against undefeated prospect at March 7 PFL Europe event

Cédric Doumbé looks to build on his ultra-impressive PFL debut when he returns for the main event at an event scheduled in Paris on March 7.

The PFL Europe card takes place at Accor Arena in Paris with Doumbé set to face off with undefeated prospect Baissangour Chamsoudinov in the headliner. PFL officials announced the news on Thursday.

A decorated kickboxer with over 80 fights on his resume, Doumbé was a prize acquisition for PFL after he was originally slated to join the UFC roster back in 2022. Unfortunately, a medical issue prevented Doumbé from competing and he was ultimately released from his UFC contract.

The UFC’s loss became PFL’s gain with Doumbé signing with the upstart organization before making his debut this past September. On that night, Doumbé needed just nine seconds to obliterate his opponent with a knockout punch to secure his first win in the PFL.

Now six months later, Doumbé makes his second appearance with the next PFL Europe schedule kicking off.

Chamsoudinov holds a perfect 8-0 record training out of the MMA Factory in France under the tutelage of head coach Fernand Lopez. The 22-year-old Chechen born fighter spent his past four fights in Ares FC — a promotion owned and operated by Lopez — where he’s scored four wins with latest victory ending in a second-round knockout.

Doumbe vs. Chamsoudinov serves as the main event with more fights expected to be announced for the PFL Europe card in the coming weeks.