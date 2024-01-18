 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Amanda Serrano, Jake Paul press conference video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

Watch live video of the Serrano vs. Meinke press conference featuring Jake Paul as they answer questions before the March 2 boxing event at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Serrano vs. Meinke airs live on DAZN pay-per-view.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting