UFC 297 Embedded, Episode 4: Sean Strickland spars 5 rounds on fight week

The fourth episode of UFC 297 Embedded features Dricus du Plessis getting photographed by his girlfriend, Jasmine Jasudavicius and Gillian Robertson appearing at a local hockey game, Sean Strickland sparring with Edmen Shahbazyan on fight week, Raquel Pennington doing media rounds, an emotional Mayra Bueno Silva getting made up by her mom, and more.

UFC 297 takes place Saturday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view.