 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 297: Pros predict Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

By Shaun Al-Shatti
/ new

TORONTO — UFC 297 fighters make their predictions for Saturday’s main event between UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting