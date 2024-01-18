Between the Links: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis, UFC 297, PFL vs. Bellator event, UFC 300

The first UFC pay-per-view of the year takes place this Saturday in Toronto with UFC 297, and in the main event, the heated rivalry between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis will be settled for the middleweight championship. While the card isn’t as stacked on paper as the rest of the pay-per-view slate thus far, the stakes are still high for one of the more exciting divisions in the promotion.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses Saturday’s fight card and its quality, what is on the line in the Strickland vs. du Plessis main event, Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington for the vacant women’s bantamweight title, and more. Additionally, they’ll discuss the PFL vs. Bellator champions event that was announced earlier this week, Donn Davis’ comments about the UFC Saudi Arabia getting postponed, Dana White announcing Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway for UFC 300, and much more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Alexander K. Lee.

