Morning Report: Tom Aspinall ‘not a bully,’ but welcomes Alex Pereira fight at UFC 300 if offered

UFC 300 is getting bigger and bigger with each fight announcement.

UFC CEO Dana White most recently spoiled the fans with the surprising first-ever BMF title defense between the champion Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway at lightweight. Therefore, the super event now has two title fights currently on tap after the strawweight title tilt between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan was previously made official.

A third title fight is expected to be added to UFC 300’s expanding eight-fight lineup on April 13. Plenty of speculation has surrounded the possibility of the light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira making his first title defense on the night. It’s just a matter of who it’s against.

Well, the wacky and fantastical option is clearly instead going after the interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who would give Pereira the chance at again making history if he could become the first three-division champion in promotional history with a win. That matchup still feels like a major stretch despite the surprising announcement of Gaethje vs. Holloway. If the UFC comes calling though, Aspinall will answer.

“If he wants to, I will,” Aspinall said of Pereira on his YouTube channel. “But I’m going on record and saying I’m not a bully. I don’t bully smaller guys. But, if the smaller guy wants a scrap, count me in.”

Aspinall, 30, has found himself in one of the more frustrating situations any interim champion has ever been in throughout MMA history. After winning his crown with a 69-second knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 last November, White insisted that the undisputed champion Jon Jones will still defend against Stipe Miocic upon his return from a torn pectoral muscle — the only reason Aspinall vs. Pavlovich happened in the first place.

With all that in mind, Aspinall has expressed that he’s open to fighting whatever would be the most logical next option, which pointed him to the winner of Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida at UFC 299 in March. Meanwhile, at light heavyweight, Pereira awaits Jamahal Hill to return from a ruptured Achilles tendon and Magomed Ankalaev continues to make his case for the next title shot after his recent second-round knockout of Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84 last Saturday.

TOP STORIES

Rivals. Donn Davis trashes UFC’s planned Saudi Arabia debut: ‘That is a poor fight-quality card’

Critique. Sean Strickland justifies trash talk at Ian Machado Garry and his wife: ‘You put her front and f****** center’

Violence. Dricus du Plessis reacts to Sean Strickland threatening to stab him, reveals what UFC champ said in DMs

Assessment. Israel Adesanya criticizes Sean Strickland getting ‘triggered’ over trash talk: ‘He can dish it but can’t take it’

Injury. Rose Namajunas’ finger ‘a little stiff,’ still crooked after UFC Paris loss

Besties. Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann set to star in new reality TV series on BBC in United Kingdom

Secret. Jiri Prochazka reveals pre-UFC 295 staph infection that lingered for months

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

UFC 297 Media Day.

Embedded 3.

UFC In-Depth: Adesanya vs. Strickland.

Sexyama things.

LISTEN UP

No Bets Barred. MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew, Connor Burks, and Alex K. Lee discuss Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis and the best bets for UFC 297.

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Home.

Returned to Moscow! There is a lot of work ahead. We'll make some noise soon. #ufc pic.twitter.com/9o0yPg5w7J — Sergei Pavlovich (@SPavlovich13) January 17, 2024

BMF attempt.

Frenemies.

Who had Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis being buddies on their bingo card? #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/vKrTiatJ4v — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) January 17, 2024

It couldn’t be made any more clear that she doesn’t want to and will never fight for PFL.

I never turned down a fight against Pacheco @DonnDavisPFL



I also do not have 4 fights remaining on the deal you inherited.@srjsports please ask our partner @PFLMMA not to speak of my contract publicly as we are building our relationship



This is also the first I’ve heard… — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) January 17, 2024

Rating time.

Turnaround needed.

Khamzat Chimaev has teased a return at UFC 300 on his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/wIzSn6QLwE — Lewis Simpson (@LewisSimpsonMMA) January 17, 2024

Support.

Ryan’s mood is lifted so much reading all the messages of support and genuine love. He has still no movement from neck down.



Thank you everyone for every message, please continue to share the fundraising link as there is a long road ahead and we want to make things as easy as… pic.twitter.com/QqtFexm0XO — Leah McCourt (@leahmccourtmma) January 17, 2024

Immaculate.

Shuichiro Katsumura submits Masakatsu Ueda (Ninja Choke)



03.22.2010 | Shooto: The Way of Shooto 2 pic.twitter.com/bOsw44LyVQ — Forgotten Finishes (@FightsForgotten) January 17, 2024

Comeback trail.

The most PowerSlap thing ever. Good for him, though.

One of the Power Slap guys retired from the sport on weigh-in day because Jesus told him that Power Slap was a bad idea. pic.twitter.com/G4r3K8NNiS — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) January 18, 2024

Tease.

big news soon — Diego Lopes (@Diegolopesmma) January 18, 2024

Poster drop.

#RIZIN_LANDMARK8 in SAGA

♦️Poster Revealed♦️



February 24, 2024 (Saturday) 14:00 JST start

SAGA Arena (Saga City) pic.twitter.com/foMc4D8UaD — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) January 18, 2024

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Yusuke Yachi (25-13) vs. Kyung Pyo Kim (13-4); RIZIN Landmark 8, Feb. 24

Ayaka Hamasaki (24-6) vs. Claire Lopez (8-5); RIZIN Landmark 8, Feb. 24

Takahiro Ashida (26-13-2) vs. Hiroaki Suzuki (3-3); RIZIN Landmark 8, Feb. 24

Kenta Takizawa (13-10) vs. Shohei Nose (11-4-2); RIZIN Landmark 8, Feb. 24

Daichi Abe (12-7) vs. Kota Shirakawa (4-4); RIZIN Landmark 8, Feb. 24

Ariane Lipski (17-8) vs. Karine Silva (17-4); UFC Vegas 90, April 27

FINAL THOUGHTS

As far as the first half of 2024 goes globally, February 24 is going to be the best day for MMA. UFC Mexico, PFL vs. Bellator, and RIZIN Landmark 8. Talk about the spoils, folks.

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Do you want to see Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira added to UFC 300? Yes

No vote view results 55% Yes (219 votes)

44% No (175 votes) 394 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.