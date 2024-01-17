 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 297 Embedded, Episode 3: Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis appear to bury hatchet

By MMA Fighting Newswire
The third episode of UFC 297 Embedded features UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland appearing to bury the hatchet with opponent Dricus du Plessis, Strickland going to Niagara Falls and Bass Pro Shops, du Plessis getting in some padwork, Mayra Bueno Silva and Chris Curtis being shocked at the cold of Toronto, and more.

