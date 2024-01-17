UFC 297 Embedded, Episode 3: Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis appear to bury hatchet

The third episode of UFC 297 Embedded features UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland appearing to bury the hatchet with opponent Dricus du Plessis, Strickland going to Niagara Falls and Bass Pro Shops, du Plessis getting in some padwork, Mayra Bueno Silva and Chris Curtis being shocked at the cold of Toronto, and more.
