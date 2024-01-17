No Bets Barred: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis and the best bets for UFC 297

UFC 297 takes place this Saturday as the UFC returns to Toronto for the first time since 2018 and its brought two title fights with it. In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington faces Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant women’s bantamweight title, and then in the main event, Sean Strickland puts his middleweight strap on the line against Dricus du Plessis. The No Bets Barred boys are here to cover every angle of 2024’s first PPV event.

This week, hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew are joined by Alexander K. Lee who is boots on the ground in Toronto for this fight card, where they get a look into the vibes in Canada ahead of UFC 297. Then it’s right into the breakdowns where the boys discuss the likelihood of finishes in the main and co-main events, the return of Flyweight Unders, and even some specialty props ahead of what is sure to be a heated pre-fight press conference.

Tune in for episode 75 of No Bets Barred.

