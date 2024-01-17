Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann set to star in new reality TV series on BBC in United Kingdom

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are no strangers to living their lives in front of cameras. Now the pair of UFC veterans will do that on a more full-time basis after scoring a reality show from the BBC in the United Kingdom.

Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey has been ordered to series at BBC Three with the UFC fighters allowing a deeper look at both their personal and professional lives.

Pimblett and McCann — who hail from Merseyside in the U.K., which explains the unique spelling of their shared reality series — are best friends who also happen to compete at the highest level of combat sports in the UFC. The series aims to take a “journey inside and outside of the cage as they take on the biggest fights of their lives, which will determine their legacy in the MMA world, all whilst juggling their relationships with friends and family.”

“We can’t wait for you all to see what a day in the life for us both entails,” Pimblett and McCann said in a joint statement. “It’s not all sunshine and rainbows and a lot goes into what we do. You won’t believe it until you see it so get watching!”

The new series will follow both fighters as they get ready for upcoming bouts, which will include appearances from Pimblett’s wife Laura as she prepares to give birth to twins. Meanwhile, McMann and her fiancée Ellis also appear in the series along with the restaurant they run near home in Liverpool.

Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey will be produced by Hello Mary with the series set to air on BBC Three in the U.K., although no exact debut date has been announced just yet.