The MMA Hour with Julianna Pena, Eric Nicksick, Jim Miller, Rose Namajunas, Donn Davis, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All of your questions are answered on the latest edition of On The Nose.

1:20 p.m.: Top UFC contender (and esteemed Parlay Boys member) Julianna Peña discusses her next move and the UFC bantamweight title picture.

1:45 p.m.: PFL executive Donn Davis deep dives into the announcement of the PFL vs. Bellator mega-card on February 24.

2:10 p.m.: Xtreme Couture headman Eric Nicksick talks Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis, Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua, and more.

2:35 p.m. Rose Namajunas previews her March 23 return against Amanda Ribas.

3 p.m.: Jim Miller looks back at his latest win over Gabriel Benitez and looks ahead to his UFC 300 showdown against Bobby Green.

3:30 p.m.: The Parlay Boys make their best bets for the UFC 297 weekend.

