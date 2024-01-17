 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Julianna Pena, Eric Nicksick, Jim Miller, Rose Namajunas, Donn Davis, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All of your questions are answered on the latest edition of On The Nose.

1:20 p.m.: Top UFC contender (and esteemed Parlay Boys member) Julianna Peña discusses her next move and the UFC bantamweight title picture.

1:45 p.m.: PFL executive Donn Davis deep dives into the announcement of the PFL vs. Bellator mega-card on February 24.

2:10 p.m.: Xtreme Couture headman Eric Nicksick talks Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis, Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua, and more.

3 p.m.: Jim Miller looks back at his latest win over Gabriel Benitez and looks ahead to his UFC 300 showdown against Bobby Green.

3:30 p.m.: The Parlay Boys make their best bets for the UFC 297 weekend.

