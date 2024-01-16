Reaction: Dana White announces Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway BMF title fight for UFC 300

UFC CEO Dana White dropped two big fights for the upcoming UFC 300 event, including an all-action lightweight bout for the BMF title between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. With some of the negative vibes surrounding the event in its early stages, does this announcement begin the trend towards positivity?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, Jed Meshew, and Eric Jackman react to White’s massive announcement, the Gaethje vs. Holloway five-rounder, discuss what it means for the lightweight title picture and Islam Makhachev’s next move, if this fight means the rumored Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad welterweight title fight could move to a different event, and more. Additionally, they discuss White also announcing Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green for the historic card, if it is the right fight to make for Miller, along with how the card currently stands eight official fights in.

