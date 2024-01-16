UFC 300: Justin Gaethje defends BMF belt vs. Max Holloway, Jim Miller gets Bobby Green

UFC 300 has added its second title bout — of sorts — with a BMF clash between Justin Gaethje and ex-featherweight kingpin Max Holloway.

Additionally, Jim Miller has gotten his wish to fight at the banner pay-per-view event, drawing vet Bobby Green, UFC CEO Dana White announced Tuesday via social media.

UFC 300 takes place April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. White this past week announced a women’s strawweight bout between champ Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan, adding the first piece of gold up for grabs on the ESPN+ pay-per-view.

BREAKING NEWS:#UFC300 will have Jim Miller vs Bobby Green and Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway for the BMF Title at Lightweight pic.twitter.com/Cx1rbuWKfo — danawhite (@danawhite) January 17, 2024

Gaethje makes the first defense of the belt the UFC revived this past year with a rematch featuring “The Highlight” versus Dustin Poirier at UFC 291. In a shocking turn, Gaethje starched Poirier via head-kick knockout to claim the zinc belt, first conceived for the UFC 244 headliner between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

It was expected that Gaethje could be in line for the real gold against lightweight champ Islam Makhachev, who should be available to fight this summer. But instead, he will take on Holloway, whose path back to the featherweight title has been blocked with a trio of losses to champ Alexander Volkanovski. In his most recent outing, Holloway retired Chan Sung Jung via knockout to up his current winning streak to two after his third setback to Volkanovski.

Miller gets a quick turnaround — and one he publicly called for — after submitting Gabriel Benitez this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 84. At the post-fight presser, he called for a UFC 300 bout against welterweight vet Matt Brown, and for longtime UFC announcer Bruce Buffer to give him a very special introduction.

Here is UFC 300’s card as it stands: