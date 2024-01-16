 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 298 poster revealed, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria tops card

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC 2024 Seasonal Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The poster for the second UFC pay-per-view card of 2024 has now been revealed, with a featherweight title fight set for Anaheim, Calif., on Feb. 17.

The featherweight title is on the line with champ Alexander Volkanovski defending against Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298, which takes place at Honda Center and airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

A featured middleweight bout pits ex-champ Robert Whittaker against Paulo Costa after the two were scheduled to meet at UFC 294. Additionally, welterweight rivals Ian Machado Garry against Geoff Neal in a bout rescheduled from their originally scheduled meeting at UFC 292. And former two-division champion Henry Cejudo faces off with top contender Merab Dvalishvili.

Check out the UFC 298 poster below.

Below is the current fight card:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Anthony Hernandez vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+)

Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa

AJ Dobson vs. Tresean Gore

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Danny Barlow

