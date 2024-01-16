UFC 298 poster revealed, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria tops card

The poster for the second UFC pay-per-view card of 2024 has now been revealed, with a featherweight title fight set for Anaheim, Calif., on Feb. 17.
The featherweight title is on the line with champ Alexander Volkanovski defending against Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298, which takes place at Honda Center and airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
A featured middleweight bout pits ex-champ Robert Whittaker against Paulo Costa after the two were scheduled to meet at UFC 294. Additionally, welterweight rivals Ian Machado Garry against Geoff Neal in a bout rescheduled from their originally scheduled meeting at UFC 292. And former two-division champion Henry Cejudo faces off with top contender Merab Dvalishvili.
Check out the UFC 298 poster below.
The featherweights fight for gold next month!!— UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2024
The official poster for #UFC298 is here! pic.twitter.com/rgxDHyi3PX
Below is the current fight card:
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria
Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa
Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal
Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Anthony Hernandez vs. Ikram Aliskerov
Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+)
Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos
Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa
Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick
