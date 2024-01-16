Reaction: PFL vs. Bellator champions event revealed — how successful can it be?

The PFL Pay-Per-View Super Fight Division will kick off on Feb. 24 in Saudi Arabia as the expected PFL vs. Bellator champions event has been officially announced. With the main card heading to pay-per-view, and the UFC bringing a free event with UFC Mexico City that same day, can this card outkick its coverage?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to the event’s announcement, and give their 1-to-10 scores in regards to excitement levels — which may or may not change throughout the reaction. Additionally, they discuss the card, the main card being behind a paywall, if the PFL should’ve made an effort to stick it to the UFC by booking the card for March 2, how the event can be deemed a success for the PFL, any names that are visibly missing from the lineup, and much more.

