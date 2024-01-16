 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 297 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘That was a lot worse than I thought’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
In the second episode of UFC 297 Embedded, Sean Strickland gives influencer Nina Drama a lesson in fighting, Mayra Bueno Silva sees her UFC 297 promo, Dricus du Plessis (sort of) does a Polar Bear challenge, Strickland flies to Toronto, Mike Mallott and Jasmine Jasudavicius get ready for their fights in Canada, and more.

