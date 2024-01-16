Dominick Cruz replaces Joe Rogan on broadcast team for UFC 297

Dominick Cruz will replace Joe Rogan on the broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 297 pay-per-view, which originates from Toronto, Canada on Saturday.

Typically a staple of the pay-per-view team calling fights, Rogan rarely travels outside of the United States so Cruz got the call to take his seat for the first major card in 2024.

Cruz will be joined on the broadcast team by play-by-play man Jon Anik and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier calling the fights on Saturday.

Megan Olivi serves as the in-house reporter for the card while Din Thomas joins the broadcast as the “coach” offering insight during the fights.

UFC 297 will be headlined by a middleweight title fight as reigning champion Sean Strickland clashes with Dricus du Plessis in the main event. Strickland shocked the world this past September when he pulled off an upset to beat Israel Adesanya to claim the 185-pound title.

Meanwhile, du Plessis has gone 6-0 since joining the UFC roster including a stunning knockout over former champion Robert Whittaker in his last outing.

The co-main event will crown a new women’s bantamweight champion as Mayra Bueno Silva clashes with Raquel Pennington in a five-round fight.

The main card will air on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET with the prelims kicking off on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.