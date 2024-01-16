PFL vs. Bellator fight card set for Feb. 24 in Saudi Arabia, four champ vs. champ fights scheduled

The highly anticipated PFL vs. Bellator pay-per-view fight card finally has a date and location.

After acquiring Bellator at the end of 2023, PFL founder Donn Davis declared that one of the first orders of business for the promotion would be a “mega event” pitting PFL champions against Bellator champions sometime early in 2024. Now the event is set as on Tuesday, PFL officials confirmed with MMA Fighting that the PFL vs. Bellator super-card will take place on Feb. 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ariel Helwani was the first to report the news.

Along with the date and location, PFL confirmed a number of bouts for the card, including four champion vs. champion fights. In the main event, 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira will face Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. In the co-main event, 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay will face Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen in a 185-pound fight.

Also on the main card, 2023 PFL featherweight champion Jesus Pinedo will face Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull, and 2023 PFL welterweight champion Magomed Magomedkerimov will face Bellator welterweight champion Jason Jackson.

The fight card will also feature a number of other high profile matchups between PFL and Bellator fights, including former PFL heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza vs. Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov in a heavyweight bout, Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee at lightweight, Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero, Gabriel Braga vs. Aaron Pico, and the pro debut of Biaggio Ali Walsh. Claressa Shields will also be on the card.

PFL vs. Bellator fight card

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 3 p.m. ET):

Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader

Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Jason Jackson

Jesus Pinedo vs. Patricio Pitbull

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov

Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero

Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee

Prelims (ESPN News/ESPN+ at 12:30 p.m. ET):

Gabriel Braga vs. Aaron Pico

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Chris Morris

Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao

Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira

Damon Martin contributed to this report.