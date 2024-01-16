Heck of a Morning: Will Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis winner headline UFC 300?

While UFC 300 is coming together, currently there isn’t an announced main event for the historic fight card. With Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis getting set to battle for the middleweight title this Saturday at UFC 297, could the UFC be looking at the winner of that fight to do a quick turnaround for UFC 300 — possibly against Israel Adesanya?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the weight the Strickland vs. Du Plessis fight could have on UFC 300, and if the winner truly matters in this conversation. Additionally, listener questions include the reportedly postponed UFC Saudi Arabia event, if Islam Makhachev saying he’s fighting in June relates to the possible new date, if the promotion’s debut in the area will become a pay-per-view, if Raquel Pennington is being overlooked ahead of her title fight with Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297, Francis Ngannou’s boxing future, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

