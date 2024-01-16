Stamp Fairtex books first title defense vs. former training partner Denice Zamboanga at ONE 166

Stamp Fairtex has her first ONE Championship title defense set.

The promotion announced on Tuesday that Fairtex will defend her newly won atomweight title against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 166, which takes place March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Fairtex captured the vacant championship with a third-round stoppage win over Seo Hee Ham at ONE Fight Night 14 in September. The 26-year-old rising star has won three straight bouts, and is 11-2 throughout her tenure with the promotion.

Zamboanga, a former training partner of Faritex, enters her championship opportunity on the heels of back-to-back decision wins over Heqin Lin and Julie Mezabarba. Prior to that, the 27-year-old had dropped consecutive decisions to Ham, which are the only two losses of her pro career.

ONE 166 will be headlined by a title fight rematch between Anatoly Malykhin and Reinier de Ridder, while Jarred Brooks defends his strawweight title against Joshua Pacio.