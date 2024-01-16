Chael Sonnen: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing match among worst ideas ‘I’ve heard in a meaningful period of time’

If the rumored Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing rematch turns out to be accurate, multiple-time UFC title challenger and MMA pundit Chael Sonnen is not in favor of it.

“This is amongst — if not the worst — idea I have heard in a meaningful period of time, unless your goal is like Brewster’s Millions to see how fast you can [run] out of money,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “The only thing that has kept [boxing] alive is that you keep finding a bigger fool who is willing to lose money.

“[I’ve been around the game,] so I have the right to assess it. I’m not insulting it.”

According to an initial report from Happy Punch, the bout would take place in Las Vegas in March, with the UFC giving their blessing to Masvidal, who announced his retirement from MMA competition following his UFC 287 loss to Gilbert Burns, but remains under contract with the UFC.

Masvidal and Diaz met in the octagon once before when they headlined UFC 244 in November 2019 at Madison Square Garden for the inaugural “BMF” title. Masvidal picked up a doctor’s stoppage win in the contest.

As of now, the bout has yet to be announced, nor has it been confirmed by either competitor or their respective teams following inquiries from MMA Fighting.

There are a couple of factors that lead Sonnen to this take, including the fight taking place in Las Vegas near UFC 300, and the potential road blocks that could stand in the way of making this event. The other is who will be putting up the money. In Sonnen’s eyes, if it’s Masvidal, Diaz, and their promotions putting up the money to host the event, the outspoken former competitor is warning them to get out now before it’s too late.

“That’s my one big question, who is promoting this,” Sonnen asked. “Who is putting this event on? The information [being reported] is these boys were going to box, it was going to be in March, and it was going to be in Vegas — and that is mistake, mistake, mistake. Anything in life is baseball rules ... if you get three strikes, get out, whatever it is.

“The [report] that I read had three points, all three were a disaster. Baseball, get out.

“My fear is that Nate, and/or Jorge, is putting their money in, and I don’t want them losing their money. I don’t want them doing this. I don’t know that they are, I’m just suggesting on this piece of information that I got.”