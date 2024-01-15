 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou press conference video

By Bryan Tucker
The Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou press conference video will feature the first official staredown between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou on Monday.

The video is expected to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Anthony Joshua (27-3) and Francis Ngannou (0-1) are expected to clash March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

