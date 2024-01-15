Alex Pereira plans on fighting Jamahal Hill, breaking Ronda Rousey’s record next

Alex Pereira wants to stay busy in 2024.

A day after Magomed Ankalaev dismantled Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 84 to insert himself in the title conversation, “Poatan” took on social media to say that former titleholder Jamahal Hill is next in line, but reassuring Ankalaev that he won’t need to wait much longer.

“People, let’s focus on what matters, which is Jamahal,” Pereira wrote in Portuguese, “and then I’ll focus on breaking another record and doing two title defenses in the least amount of time.”

The UFC has yet to reveal a date for Pereira’s return. That won’t be any time soon if Hill is next, however, since the ex-champion is currently recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The current record for shortest championship turnaround belongs to Ronda Rousey, who knocked out Sara McMann at UFC 170, just 56 days after defending her bantamweight gold with an armbar victory over Miesha Tate at UFC 168.

Hill hasn’t fought since beating Pereira’s teammate Glover Teixeira for the vacant title in January 2022. The title went vacant for months before “Poatan” challenged ex-champ Jiri Prochazka for it at Madison Square Garden, winning via knockout.