The MMA Hour with Anthony Joshua, Dricus du Plessis, Jiří Procházka, and Brandon Moreno

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1:05 p.m. ET: Boxing champ Anthony Joshua talks about his upcoming fight with Francis Ngannou and more.

1:20 p.m.: Reaction to the Joshua vs. Ngannou press conference and the weekend of combat sports action including UFC Vegas 84 and more.

2 p.m.: Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka talks his UFC 300 fight with Aleksandar Rakic.

2:30 p.m.: UFC middleweight title challenger Dricus du Plessis previews his UFC 297 title fight against champ Sean Strickland.

3 p.m.: Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno talks about his new rematch with Brandon Royval at UFC Mexico City.

3:30 p.m.: Best bets for UFC 297 and more from the Parlay Boys.

