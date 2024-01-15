On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 84

Magomed Ankalaev finished Johnny Walker in the first UFC main event of 2024 and sent a message to light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the process. While Pereira’s coach Glover Teixeira seemed to express interest in the potential championship matchup, will that be the next fight for Ankalaev, who is on a 12-fight unbeaten streak?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what could be next for Ankalaev from a matchmaking perspective following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 84 event at the APEX. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Jim Miller following his third-round submission win over Gabriel Benitez in the co-main event, Mario Bautista after his impressive decision win over Ricky Simon, Bruno Ferreira following his vicious opening round knockout of Phil Hawes, along with fellow main card winner Waldo Cortes-Acosta, and more.

