Charles Radtke apologizes for homophobic slur at UFC 293: ‘I plan to learn from my mistakes’

UFC 293 prelim fighter Charles Radtke apologized to the promotion and fans after an explicit post-fight interview in which he used a homophobic slur.

Radtke released a statement on his official Twitter account, writing his “emotions were running high” and the words he used “are not a reflection of who I am and they don’t belong on a platform as great as what the UFC has provided to me.” Radtke’s manager, Tiki Ghosn, confirmed the X account belonged to the fighter.

Radtke, a veteran of the UFC Fight Pass-streamed CFFC, welcomed boos prior to his octagon debut. He faced New Zealand native and City Kickboxing vet Blood Diamond and fought to a unanimous decision and won via scores of 29-27, the result of a point deduction to Diamond for repeated illegal groin kicks.

Asked afterward for his reaction to the fight, Radtke immediately targeted the crowd at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, dropping the f-bomb and using the homophobic slur. UFC commentator Daniel Cormier quickly pulled the mic away as the crowd loudly booed.

Radtke did not appear backstage to speak to reporters afterward. He initially tweeted a brief message after his post-fight interview.

Oops.. — Charles Radtke (@ChuckBuffaloMMA) September 10, 2023

Reaction to Radtke’s comments from fellow UFC fighters was swift and unforgiving; the UFC and ESPN did not immediately issue any statements on the interview; the promotion did not immediately return a request for comment.

Radtke, who calls himself Chuck Buffalo, promised to “learn from his mistakes both during and after the fight” and hoped he could “get an opportunity to correct them in the future.” His UFC 293 win left his professional record at 8-3.

Below is Radtke’s full statement: