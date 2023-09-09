UFC 293 video: Manel Kape drops homophobic slur to describe City Kickboxing during post-fight interview

Manel Kape engaged in a potential Fight of the Night with his win over Felipe Dos Santos at UFC 293 and then used a homophobic slur during his post-fight speech.

After UFC newcomer Charles Radtke did the same thing earlier in the night, Kape launched into an expletive laced tirade that included the slur while taking aim at Kai Kara-France after the one-time interim flyweight title challenger was forced out of their matchup after suffering a concussion in training.

“I was supposed to fight Kai-Kara , you‘re a piece of s***,” Kape shouted. “I’m going to fight you next and if you refuse again to fight me, I’m going to your city, I’m going to your academy and I’m going to spar you there. All your teammates are f******.”

As soon as Kape used the homophobic slur, UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier quickly pulled the microphone away from him as he walked away from the interview. Kape’s comment came just a couple of hours after Radtke erupted after his win at UFC 293 before later apologizing for his use of the homophobic slur during his post-fight speech.

It was a disappointing end for what should have been a stellar night for Kape after he put on an entertaining battle with a UFC rookie in Dos Santos, who was originally scheduled to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series a few weeks ago until his opponent was pulled at the last minute

The fight itself saw Kape consistently landing the better strikes but Dos Santos continued coming back at him during every single exchange. At one point, Dos Santos connected with a knee that seemingly wobbled Kape but then the former RIZIN fighter just came right back at him with a series of blistering punches.

Kape’s accuracy and counter striking made the difference as he secured the unanimous decision victory before launching into his post-fight tirade.

The UFC has not yet addressed the slurs used by either fighter on Saturday night.