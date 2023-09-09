UFC 293 live blog: Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

This is the UFC 293 live blog for Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj, the main card opener on Saturday in Sydney.

Son of John Pedro, a pioneer of Australian MMA, Tyson Pedro is a former Rugby League player who ultimately made the move to cage fighting and has never looked back. One of many fighters training out of City Kickboxing for this event, Pedro has had an up and down career since joining the UFC in 2017, winning as many as he’s lost. Coming off a unanimous decision loss to Modestas Bukauskas in February, Pedro is in desperate need of a win to stay relevant in the constantly improving light heavyweight division.

Hailing from Sweden and sporting a perfect 8-0 record, Turkalj looked like a top prospect heading into his UFC debut in 2022. Unfortunately for “The Pleasure Man,” back-to-back losses to Vitor Petrino and Jailton Almeida took the wind out of Turkalj’s sails, and now he may be fighting for his spot in the UFC against Pedro.

Check out the Pedro vs. Turkalj live blog below.