UFC 293 live blog: Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane 2

This is the UFC 293 live blog for Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane 2, a heavyweight main card fight on Saturday in Sydney.

Brother to fellow UFC heavyweight Junior Tafa, Justin Tafa made his UFC debut in 2019 and has had middling success since then. With a 3-3-1 record in the promotion, Tafa was coming off back-to-back first round knockouts heading into his first fight with Lane back in June, however an unfortunate eye-poke resulted in a no contest. Now Tafa gets the chance to right that wrong and add another finish to his UFC résumé.

A former standout defensive end, Lane spent fours years in the NFL before trading in his cleats for gloves and making the move to MMA. In the six years since, Lane has proven himself to be a dangerous knockout artist, with 11 of his 12 career wins coming by finish. After his UFC debut was spoiled by the unfortunate ending with Tafa, Lane hopes his sophomore outing can go a little more smoothly and that he will earn his first victory inside the octagon.

Check out the Tafa vs. Lane live blog below.