UFC 293 video: Jack Jenkins suffers ugly arm injury from Chepe Mariscal throw

Chepe Mariscal’s first win at featherweight won’t be forgotten by him or his opponent anytime soon.

His fight with Jack Jenkins at UFC 293 ended in unceremonious fashion when Mariscal threw Jenkins, who attempted to block the attempt by posting his arm on the mat. Jenkins’ arm immediately bent at an unnatural angle and the bout was stopped shortly after.

Watch the ugly injury below.

Chepe Mariscal takes the win by verbal submission #UFC293

The official result was a verbal submission win due to injury for Mariscal (15-6, 1 NC). He improves to 2-0 in the UFC after earning a decision over Trevor Peek in a wild lightweight bout at UFC on ABC 5 this past June.

Mariscal and Jenkins were engaged in a competitive back-and-forth battle until Mariscal’s throw attempt, which Jenkins (12-3) defended in the worst way possible. The Australian fighter loses for the first time in three UFC appearances and sees a nine-fight win streak snapped.