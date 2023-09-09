UFC 293 live blog: Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

This is the UFC 293 live blog for Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos, the featured flyweight fight on Saturday in Sydney.

A favorite of the hardcore MMA fan base, Kape’s career has been marred by bad luck over the past few years. Having had multiple fights against top contenders fall through just this year, Kape once again is taking on a replacement opponent after Kai Kara-France was forced off the card due to injury. Currently on a three-fight winning streak, Kape looks to add another highlight to his reel and hopefully land a big fight next.

Just 7-0 in his pro career and training out of the legendary Chute Boxe gym, not much is known about the 22-year-old dos Santos. All of that can change in an instant, though, if “Lipe Detona” can shock the MMA world with a win and immediately establish himself as a top contender at 125 pounds.

Check out the Kape vs. dos Santos live blog below.