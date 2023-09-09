UFC 293 live blog: Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

This is the UFC 293 live blog for Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov, the heavyweight co-main event fight on Saturday in Sydney.

A beloved fan favorite, Tuivasa found himself on the cusp of title contention last year following a string of impressive knockout victories. Back-to-back knockout losses to Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich halted that momentum though, and now Tuivasa looks to stop the skid with a win over the highly regarded Volkov. And if he does, a “shoey” is sure to follow.

A former Bellator champion, Volkov made the move to the UFC in 2016 and he’s been a staple of the heavyweight top 10 ever since. Sporting a 10-4 record overall in the promotion, Volkov enters this bout off back-to-back knockout wins over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexandr Romanov, and hopes to crack into the UFC’s top five with a similar win over Tuivasa.

Check out the UFC 293 co-main event live blog below.

