UFC 293 live blog: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

This is the UFC 293 live blog for Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland, the middleweight title fight on Saturday in Sydney.

Establishing himself as one of the best middleweights ever with his first title run, Adesanya faced a major setback in 2022 when he was knocked out by Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Fortunately, Adesanya rebounded this past April in spectacular fashion, reclaiming the belt with a second-round knockout of his rival. Now, Adesanya begins his second title reign atop the 185-pound division, as “The Last Stylebender” looks to keep climbing the ranks of the greatest middleweights of all-time.

Related Get Latest UFC 293 Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Coming off back-to-back wins over Nassourdine Imavov and Abus Magomedov, Strickland looked to be a long shot for a title shot, but when top contender Dricus du Plessis was unable to make the quick turnaround to fight in Sydney, Strickland answered the call. Now he hopes to author one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

Check out the UFC 293 main event live blog below.