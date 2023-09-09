‘ESPN is not gonna like that’: Fighters roast Charles Radtke after homophobic slur at UFC 293

It wasn’t just the Australian crowd that was against Charles Radtke at UFC 293 – fighters also let him have it after he used a homophobic slur during his post-fight interview.

Radtke got the mic yanked quick after he rang in his decision win over Blood Diamond with a rant directed at the audience. Prior to the fight, Radtke said he enjoyed boos, and he certainly got a lot of them at Qudos Bank Arena.

Charles Radtke goes OFF on the Aussie crowd immediately after his fight that leaves DC speechless #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/VN05jd4VsD — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 10, 2023

Here’s what fighters had to say about Radtke and his post-fight outburst at UFC 293.

ESPN is not gonna like that — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) September 9, 2023

Oops.. — Charles Radtke (@ChuckBuffaloMMA) September 10, 2023

diamond vs radtke. I mean come on. embarrassing fight. Radtke absolutely sucked, no wonder crowd was giving you the boos, had a finish and goes on to hug and cry about nut shots, we don’t fight like this in UFC homie #UFC293 — Uroš Medić (@urketaraketa) September 10, 2023

Radtke’s management team after his post fight interview #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/Kmg8WdpsL4 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 10, 2023

Yeah Radtke’s about to be doing community service at the LGBTQ for the next 6 months that boy lost his mind during his interview #UFC293 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 10, 2023

Poor choice of words #UFC293 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) September 9, 2023

potty mouth modafuker #ufc293 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) September 9, 2023