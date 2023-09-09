‘ESPN is not gonna like that’: Fighters roast Charles Radtke after homophobic slur at UFC 293

It wasn’t just the Australian crowd that was against Charles Radtke at UFC 293 – fighters also let him have it after he used a homophobic slur during his post-fight interview.
Radtke got the mic yanked quick after he rang in his decision win over Blood Diamond with a rant directed at the audience. Prior to the fight, Radtke said he enjoyed boos, and he certainly got a lot of them at Qudos Bank Arena.
Charles Radtke goes OFF on the Aussie crowd immediately after his fight that leaves DC speechless #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/VN05jd4VsD— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 10, 2023
Here’s what fighters had to say about Radtke and his post-fight outburst at UFC 293.
ESPN is not gonna like that— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) September 9, 2023
Oops..— Charles Radtke (@ChuckBuffaloMMA) September 10, 2023
diamond vs radtke. I mean come on. embarrassing fight. Radtke absolutely sucked, no wonder crowd was giving you the boos, had a finish and goes on to hug and cry about nut shots, we don’t fight like this in UFC homie #UFC293— Uroš Medić (@urketaraketa) September 10, 2023
Radtke’s management team after his post fight interview #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/Kmg8WdpsL4— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 10, 2023
Yeah Radtke’s about to be doing community service at the LGBTQ for the next 6 months that boy lost his mind during his interview #UFC293— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 10, 2023
Poor choice of words #UFC293— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) September 9, 2023
potty mouth modafuker #ufc293— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) September 9, 2023
Holy crap!! Way to end that one short @dc_mma— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 9, 2023
