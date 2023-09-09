 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 293 video: Charles Radtke drops homophobic slur, curses out Australian crowd after win

By Damon Martin Updated
UFC 293: Diamond v Radtke Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Charles Radtke got a win in his octagon debut at UFC 293. Then he launched into a rant aimed at the Australian crowd that included a homophobic slur.

The ugly incident followed Radtke’s unanimous decision victory over Blood Diamond in a back-and-forth battle that went all three rounds. Just after he was announced as the winner, Radtke was approached by UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier, who gave him the opportunity to speak.

“F*** all you f****** up in the f****** crowd,” Radtke shouted. “Come down here and get some, you p**** ass b******. F*** you!.”

A stunned Cormier immediately pulled the microphone away and ended the interview before asking another question as the crowd showered Radtke with boos.

Seemingly addressing his post-fight interview, Radtke posted a message on social media afterwards.

It remains to be seen if the UFC will take any action against Radtke for his post-fight interview.

Under the UFC’s code of conduct policy, fighters can face punishment for any behavior that can be considered detrimental to the promotion. It’s a similar rule that football players face in the NFL.

Back in 2013, the UFC handed Nate Diaz a $20,000 fine and suspended him for 90 days after he used similar language on Twitter.

