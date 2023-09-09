UFC 293 video: Kevin Jousset submits Kiefer Crosbie with slick rear-naked choke, calls out Ian Machado Garry

Kevin Jousset made a great first impression in his UFC debut and he’s already targeting a major name for his next fight.

It took Jousset less than a round to kick off Saturday’s UFC 293 card in style as he submitted Kiefer Crosbie with a rear-naked choke.

Watch the slick submission finish below.

KEVIN JOUSSET LOCKS IN FOR THE FIRST FINISH OF #UFC293



CKB starts the card 1-0. pic.twitter.com/0vxVX37Mq1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 9, 2023

In his post-fight interview, Jousset made note of Crosbie’s association with SBG Ireland star Conor McGregor before calling for a fight with “Conor’s biggest fan boy” Ian Machado Garry.

The taller Jousset gave Crosbie all kinds of problems on the feet before capitalizing on a Crosbie error as they grappled against the fence. Crosbie attempted to trip Jousset, but the City Kickboxing fighter blocked the maneuver and turned it into a takedown of his own. He immediately locked in a body triangle and then secured a rear-naked choke to earn the tap.

Jousset (9-2) won by submission for the first time in his pro career and has now won four straight fights. Prior to competing in the UFC, he won titles at welterweight and middleweight competing for Australia’s Hex Fight Series promotion.

Crosbie (10-4), who previously competed for Bellator, has lost three of his past five outings.

McGregor himself chimed in on social media later in the evening to praise his teammate.

Well done Kiefer. 2 weeks notice. Australia. Against a hometown prospect. Think of the travel the weight cut the literally 2 weeks notice. Took it and went for it. Only the real! Lovely shots in there! Here is one for the no nothings. We’d crack your man handy with a full camp. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 9, 2023