UFC 293 video: Gabriel Miranda puts Shane Young to sleep with rear-naked choke in just 59 seconds

It took Gabriel Miranda less than one minute to dispatch Shane Young with a lightning quick submission in the opening round at UFC 293.

The end came after Young through a single kick that Miranda caught before immediately transitioning into a takedown. As soon as the fight hit the floor, Miranda advanced his position and locked on a rear-naked choke that just continued getting tighter and tighter until Young fell unconscious.

The referee saw Young go limp and he rushed in to stop the contest with the end coming at just :59 seconds in the opening round.

MIRANDA SLEPT HIM IN UNDER A MINUTE #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/VElow9umem — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 9, 2023

“I train a lot of this everyday,” Miranda said. “This is my game. My game is jiu-jitsu.

“I feel so good because now I’m in my original division. The guys in the [featherweight] division have a problem because I’m here now.

Afterwards, Miranda also addressed the catchweight fight after Young failed to make weight on Friday at nearly four pounds over the featherweight limit.

According to Miranda, there was no way he was going to turn down this opportunity, especially after a long flight from Brazil to Australia just to compete at UFC 293

“I fly 28 hours from Brazil,” Miranda said. “I’ll fight anyone, any time and I came to beat this guy.”

The submission gives Miranda his first win in the UFC after he debuted as a lightweight and fell to Benoit Saint-Denis just over a year ago. Now at his natural weight, Miranda made quick work of Young while moving to 17-6 overall in his career.