Video: Tiffany van Soest, Nordine Mahieddine starch Glory 88 opponents with head-kicks

Despite the unfortunate withdrawal of Badr Hari, highlight-reel finishes capped Glory 88 with champ Tiffany van Soest and Nordine Mahieddine starching their opponents with head-kicks.
Van Soest, GLORY’s super bantamweight champion, laid out challenger Sarah Moussaddak at the 1:47 mark of the second round to improve her record to 26-6-2. It was her second straight win over Moussaddak after a decision win 11 months prior under the GLORY banner.
Afterward, Van Soest announced her retirement from active competition.
Former kickboxing champ Mahieddine got back in the win column and put a “Knockout of the Year” candidate on the board with a head-kick knockout at Glory 88.
Mahieddine rebounded from early trouble to starch Abdarhmane Coulibaly, whom he’d beaten seven years prior via decision to win a K-1 tournament.
This time, it was the right high kick that laid out Coulibaly on Friday at Dome de Paris in Paris.
Glory 88 was headlined by a heavyweight bout between ex-champ Badr Hari and James McSweeney, but Hari withdrew from the event in light of the horrific earthquake in Morocco where he has family roots.
