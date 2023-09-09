Video: Tiffany van Soest, Nordine Mahieddine starch Glory 88 opponents with head-kicks

Despite the unfortunate withdrawal of Badr Hari, highlight-reel finishes capped Glory 88 with champ Tiffany van Soest and Nordine Mahieddine starching their opponents with head-kicks.

Van Soest, GLORY’s super bantamweight champion, laid out challenger Sarah Moussaddak at the 1:47 mark of the second round to improve her record to 26-6-2. It was her second straight win over Moussaddak after a decision win 11 months prior under the GLORY banner.

Afterward, Van Soest announced her retirement from active competition.

Check out the video below.

OH MY GOODNESS TIFFANY!



She ends her career with the HIGHLIGHT of her career at #GLORY88! pic.twitter.com/vyyEVapFmq — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) September 9, 2023

Former kickboxing champ Mahieddine got back in the win column and put a “Knockout of the Year” candidate on the board with a head-kick knockout at Glory 88.

Mahieddine rebounded from early trouble to starch Abdarhmane Coulibaly, whom he’d beaten seven years prior via decision to win a K-1 tournament.

This time, it was the right high kick that laid out Coulibaly on Friday at Dome de Paris in Paris.

Check out the highlight-reel knockout, courtesy of La Sueur.

Glory 88 was headlined by a heavyweight bout between ex-champ Badr Hari and James McSweeney, but Hari withdrew from the event in light of the horrific earthquake in Morocco where he has family roots.