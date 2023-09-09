Drake places massive bet on Israel Adesanya to knock out Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Drake loves placing massive wagers on fights, and UFC 293 will be no different.

Ahead of Saturdays’ card from Australia, the 36-year-old Canadian-rapper showed off a whopping $500,000 bet placed on UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to knockout Sean Strickland in the main event.

An Adesanya knockout would result in a $920,000 payout for Drake.

Adesanya responded to the post by saying “dialed in.”

This is the second straight fight where Drake has backed Adesanya after he also put down a huge bet on him ahead of the rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in April.

On that night, Drake scored over $2.7 million in winning after betting that Adesanya would not only avenge his previous loss to Pereira but that he would get it done by knockout. Adesanya came through after he delivered a vicious second-round knockout to reclaim the UFC middleweight title.

Of course, Drake has bet big on Adesanya throughout his UFC career so it’s no surprise that he put down another massive wager on the Nigerian born champion to get the job done on Saturday.

Adesanya will set foot in the cage as an overwhelming favorite to beat Strickland, who landed the title fight after Dricus Du Plessis was unable to compete due to a foot injury suffered in his win over Robert Whittaker back in July.

The current odds have Adesanya sitting at around a 6-to-1 favorite to vanquish Strickland and defend his title in the main event.