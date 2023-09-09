UFC 293 start time, TV schedule for Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

The UFC 293 start time and TV schedule for the Adesanya vs. Strickland event at the Quodos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday night is below.
The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post helps explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
The event kicks off with a three-fight early preliminary card at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, headlined by a welterweight fight between Blood Diamond and Charlie Radtke.
Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke
Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda
Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie
The prelims then switch over to ESPNews/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. A light heavyweight contest between Carlos Ulberg and Da Un Jung headlines this portion of the card.
Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Un Jung
Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones
The ESPN+ pay-per-view will be at 10 p.m. ET and is headlined by a middleweight title clash between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. Heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov will clash in the co-main event.
Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland
Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos
