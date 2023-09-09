UFC 293 start time, TV schedule for Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

The UFC 293 start time and TV schedule for the Adesanya vs. Strickland event at the Quodos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post helps explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a three-fight early preliminary card at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, headlined by a welterweight fight between Blood Diamond and Charlie Radtke.

Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke

Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda

Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie

The prelims then switch over to ESPNews/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. A light heavyweight contest between Carlos Ulberg and Da Un Jung headlines this portion of the card.

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Un Jung

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

The ESPN+ pay-per-view will be at 10 p.m. ET and is headlined by a middleweight title clash between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. Heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov will clash in the co-main event.

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj