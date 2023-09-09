UFC 293 Results: Adesanya vs. Strickland

MMA Fighting has UFC 293 results for the Adesanya vs. Strickland event, live blogs of the top three fights, and more from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line against Sean Strickland. Adesanya has won four of his past five fights, while Strickland has won three of his past five fights.
Heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov clash in the co-main event.
Check out UFC 293 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland
Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos
Prelims (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones
Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)
Mike Mathetha vs. Charlie Radtke
Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda
