UFC 293 Results: Adesanya vs. Strickland

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland at UFC 293
Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland will square off in the UFC 293 main event Saturday night.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MMA Fighting has UFC 293 results for the Adesanya vs. Strickland event, live blogs of the top three fights, and more from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line against Sean Strickland. Adesanya has won four of his past five fights, while Strickland has won three of his past five fights.

Heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov clash in the co-main event.

Check out UFC 293 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Prelims (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Un Jung

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Mike Mathetha vs. Charlie Radtke

Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda

Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie

