Video: UFC 293 cold open

UFC 293’s cold open sets the stage with Israel Adesanya’s history-making second win of the middleweight championship and last laugh over Alex Pereira.

Adesanya promises to make it look easy against the “all-action fighter” Sean Strickland in the UFC’s return to Sydney for the first time in six years.

The UFC on Thursday released the cold open for Saturday’s pay-per-view event, which takes place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney and airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Actor Ron Perlman reprises his role as the voice-over hype man for the event, an Aussie-heavy fight card in which six fighters from Adesanya’s City Kickboxing square off against rival opponents.

Adesanya attempts the first defense of his second reign as middleweight champ. He previously defended the belt five times before a knockout loss to Pereira put a crimp in his first run as titleholder.

Strickland, a late-announced opponent for the title shot, brings a two-fight winning streak to the fight, most recently dispatching Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76. Strickland benefited when Adesanya’s originally expected opponent, Dricus du Plessis, reportedly turned down a title shot while recovering from a foot injury.