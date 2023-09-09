UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for Saturday’s UFC 293 event, which takes place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The main event features a grudge match for the UFC middleweight title as Israel Adesanya puts his newly regained championship on the line against Sean Strickland.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests such as Eric “New York Ric” Jackman, and UFC heavyweight Parker Porter to watch along with UFC 293 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, Tai Tuivasa looks to bounce back in the win column against Alexander Volkov, who enters the bout on the heels of back-to-back first-round stoppage victories.

UFC 293 also features a flyweight matchup between Manel Kape and Felipe dos Santos, while heavyweights Justin Tafa and Austen Lane meet in the octagon for the second time after fighting to a no contest in June.

The main card opens with a light heavyweight clash between Tyson Pedro and Anton Turkalj.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 293 watch party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT above.