Ex-UFC champ Aljamain Sterling returns for grappling match against Nathaniel Wood at Polaris 25

Ex-UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will return to action for a grappling match against Nathaniel Wood at the upcoming Polaris 25 event scheduled in Wales on Sept. 30.

Polaris officials announced the matchup on Friday. The grappling supermatch between Sterling and Wood is set to air on UFC Fight Pass.

The matchup comes on the heels of Sterling losing his title to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 just weeks ago in Boston. The upset loss ended Sterling’s reign as bantamweight champion after he defended the belt three times, which stands as a UFC record at 135 pounds.

As far as his grappling credentials, Sterling was a two-time Division III All-American wrestler while also holding a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under another ex-UFC champ in Matt Serra.

Now Sterling will put his grappling to the test against Wood, who started his own Brazilian jiu-jitsu journey when he was still a teenager before eventually transitioning into MMA.

Wood currently rides a three-fight win streak in the UFC since moving up to 145 pounds after previously competing at bantamweight.

Sterling vs. Wood will join the Polaris 25 card, which also includes an openweight grand prix tournament on the same night.